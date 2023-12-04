Nigeria: Peter Obi Demands Better Healthcare, Education for Nigerians Living With Disabilities

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has called for better support for Nigerians living with disabilities, urging the government to ensure they have access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.

Obi made his remarks in a statement released on Sunday, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

He decried the discrimination and hardship faced by those living with disabilities in Nigeria, stressing their right to live fulfilling and productive lives.

"Living with a disability should not be a death sentence or society stigmatisation, but should be a platform that calls up the humanity in us as their brothers and sisters," Obi stated in an X post.

Citing World Health Organization (WHO) statistics that indicate over 35 million Nigerians live with disabilities, Obi stressed the importance of government support in enabling them to thrive and contribute to the nation's development.

"Such a significant number of people must be cared for by the government so that they can live their lives in full, and contribute positively to the development of the nation," he asserted.

Obi outlined specific measures the government should take to improve the lives of Nigerians with disabilities, including ensuring access to quality healthcare and education: implementing policies that promote inclusive employment opportunities; breaking down barriers of discrimination and stigma; and upholding the legal requirement for public agencies to reserve at least 5% of jobs for persons with disabilities.

Obi also called on fellow citizens to play their part in creating a more inclusive society for those living with disabilities.

"We are all differently gifted," he reminded the public. "Let us work together to break all barriers of discrimination against those living with disabilities."