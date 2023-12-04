South Africa: Class of 2023 Completes School By Candlelight

The matric class of 2023 is reaching the end of one of the worst exam seasons ever, as load shedding affected their preparations on every single one of their 28-day exam period.

The government insists it has done everything possible to reduce load shedding during the day.

Matriculants are left with just six National Senior Certificate papers to be written this week - as Stage 4 load shedding is still being implemented by Eskom.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said: "We did all we could possibly do to support the children."

"We provided them with materials to support them and we know provinces and schools went out of their way to have matric camps and give all the necessary support that our learners needed."

Since 30 October, some 717 377 full time candidates and 181 143 part-time candidates have been writing at 6 898 exam centres.

"We can confirm that indeed these exams went well. By Friday, 1 December, we were on day 25 and we are only left with three days for the exams to finish. Up to date, 225 papers have been written. We are only left with six papers before we finish the exams," said Motshekga.

Reports of exam papers being leaked in some provinces have been dismissed as fake news.

"I can confirm that there have been no major compromises to the examinations. No leakage of question papers, contrary to some fake news reports that circulated earlier alleging that there was a leak," said Motshekga during a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.

The marking of the exam papers will start in various provinces this week.

The minister joined the police and various School Governing Bodies in calling on the class of 2023 to celebrate responsibly, without consuming alcohol.

"There are lots of...disturbing incidents that we see on social media. We really appeal to our kids to avoid it. We have noted with concern learners hosting and attending what they call 'Pens down' parties all over the show.

"What is clear is that as much as it really is a time for celebrating, hundreds of our children are over-indulging in alcohol, binge drinking and even finding themselves up against the law," she said.

Last year, 21 young people died at a congested Enyobeni tavern in East London where hundreds had gathered to celebrate at a "Pens down party".