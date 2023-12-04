Rwanda: Basketball - Best of Rwanda Lose to Burundi After Overtime

Henry Mwinuka and his Best of Rwanda side had a weekend to forget following Saturday's 76-73 nail biting loss to the Best of Burundi in the first leg of the off-season game held at Terrain de Département in Bujumbura.

Organized by B&B Sports Agency in partnership with Rwanda Basketball federation (FERWABA) and Fédération de Basketball du Burundi (FEBABU), the two-legged international matches bring together the best players selected from the Rwanda Basketball League and the best players in the Burundian Basketball League.

Otobo Israel started with a game-high 25 points to power his Burundian side to a 76-73 hard-fought victory over the best of Rwanda in a game that was decided by overtime after the four quarters ended with both sides tied at 63-63.

Point guard Micheal Bwanga and small forward Landry Ndikumana added 12 and 10 respectively for to send their home crowd into frenzy.

Meanwhile, Steven Hagumintwari led the scorings for the visitors with 20 points while Congolese center Pitchou Manga with 16 points. However, their output was not enough to silence Burundians at their home court.

The second leg will be held at the BK Are a on December 9.

The Best of Rwanda team in Bujumbura:

Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Olivier Turatsinze, Ntore Habimana, Williams Robeyns, Steven Hagumintwari, Dieudonné Ndizeye, Dan Kimasa, Prince Muhizi, Pascal Niyonkuru, Elie Kaje, Pitchou Manga and Frank Kamndoh.

Saturday

Best of Rwanda 73-76 Best of Burundi