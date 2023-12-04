Liberia: CAF Appoints Liberian Lawyer On Governance Committee

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Liberian lawyer and lecturer Cllr. Kunkunyon Wleh to work on its Governance Committee.

Appointing Cllr. Wleh through a communication dated 29 November 2023, CAF expressed great pleasure to formally welcome him to the Governance Committee of that noble institution.

"The Executive Committee under the leadership of the CAF president Dr. Patrice Motsepe has unanimously passed a resolution confirming your appointment for 4 years with effect from 18 November 2023," the communication reads.

In the communication announcing his appointment, Cllr. Wleh has been provided with the CAF Statutes to guide him as he undertakes the responsibilities entrusted to him by the Statutes and the CAF Executive Committee.

The institution informed the Liberian lawyer that his role is pivotal in upholding the governance standards of CAF.

It also said it is fully committed to supporting him as he transitions into this position.

In Liberia, Cllr. Wleh lectures Ethics at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia, and he is a member of the Executive Council of the Liberian National Bar Association.

He is also a member of the Judicial Inquiry Commission of the Supreme Court of Liberia, and a former Board Member of Bea Mountain Football Club, Liberia.

He chairs the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Ethics Committee; and chairs the National County Meet Appeals Committee.

He has served on several other committees and boards. He is an independent practicing lawyer.