Liberia: Police to Probe CDC Partisan's Death

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says it has secured a series of video footage to investigate the death of Joshua Solomon, a partisan of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Police Spokesperson Moses Carter announced the plan to probe Solomon's death over the weekend.

Carter said the police are viewing video footage and they will begin an investigation and arrest this week.

"We have collected video footage in our possession as it relates to the incident that took place. Those footages will be shared with the press and the public," Carter said.

"But, when you look on social media you will see some. Between now going forward to next week, with the cooperation from the public, we are hopeful of reaching a logical conclusion in ensuring that arrest is made for those responsible for the death of Solomon to account for their actions in the court of law," said Mr. Carter.

According to him, the deceased was involved in political violence between the opposition Unity Party (UP) and the ruling CDC in August this year.

Mr. Carter has indicated that it's reported that the deceased allegedly sustained wounds that allegedly resulted in internal bleeding.

But he urged members of the public to assist the investigators with information to ensure that alleged perpetrators are brought to book.

Mr. Carte further assured Liberians and family members of the late Solomon that those allegedly culpable of his death will be made to account for their action in the court of competent jurisdiction.

"We have invited you to brief [you] on an ongoing investigation which we have launched into the death of one of our citizens who met his untimely death in the 72nd Community, Joshua Solomon, 34 years old," Carter told journalists.

He explained that before Solomon's death, he served as a national pageant trainer at the Ministry of Information.

Mr. Carter assured Liberians that they will not sweep under the carpet the death of Solomon, adding that anything about the acts that lead to the death of the victim will be duly investigated with time and justice will be served within time.

Mr. Carter said the deceased met his untimely death due to alleged internal bleeding.

Carter said it was reported that the deceased was one of those victims who suffered from an alleged aggravated assault in Sinkor on 11 August between rival supporters of the CDC and UP.

He said all those who are caught in the video and other video footage in their possession will be prosecuted no matter their position and status or political parties.

"If Queen Johnson is caught in the video she is not above the law, and we will use the law," said Carter.

"The young man was taken to SOS and later to a clinic where he died," Carter continued.