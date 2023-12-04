Liberia: End of the Road for Allen Njie At FC Aarau

Monrovia — Liberian midfielder Allen Njie's contract with Swiss Challenge League club FC Aarau has been terminated. The club, in a statement, said they and the former Lone Star captain mutually agreed to immediately end their collaboration. The 24-year-old Liberian moved to Brügglifeld from Grasshopper Club Zurich in the summer of 2021 and has since played 66 competitive games in the FCA jersey. Most recently, he was no longer in the Aarau squad because he had been staying with his wife in the USA for some time for personal reasons. FC Aarau respects his decision and supports him in this phase of his life. A club statement said, "FC Aarau would like to thank Allen Njie for his commitment over the last two and a half years and wishes him all the best for his future."

Minutes after the club announced the termination of Allen's contract, the player posted on his social media page thanking the Swiss club for the time spent with them over the past years. "Thanks FC Aarau, the opportunities, the experiences, the highs and even the lows. All of it has been part of what has been a great development both as a human and a player. I am honored to have represented this football club as often as I have. I'd like to thank all the players, managers, bosses, and members of staff that have played a role in my time at the club. I'll always keep a place for FC Aarau in my heart and will never forget the impact the values of the club have had on my life. New Chapter Ahead," the Liberian midfielder posted on his official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Liberian international Brem Soumaoro has been nominated for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Team of the Season. The 27-year-old, who made 27 appearances for York United in all competitions in his debut season in Canada, has also been nominated for CPL goal of the season for his 40-yard thunderbolt against Forge FC.