Liberia: LRA Affirms Administrative Decision to Suspend Assistant Commissioner for James Jaber

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) continues to uphold the suspension of James Afif Jaber, Assistant Commissioner for the Real Estate Tax Division, citing significant breaches of administrative protocol.

The decision to maintain this suspension, according to the LRA, aligns with its Human Resources Management Policy, Disciplinary Guide, and Professional Ethics Standards.

Emphasizing the application of disciplinary measures across all staff, including James Afif Jaber, the LRA underscored the importance of professionalism and adherence to established protocols.

In its commitment to maintaining stringent ethical standards applicable to every employee, irrespective of their position, the LRA underscored its dedication to revenue collection for national development. This commitment extends to safeguarding taxpayers' interests and preserving the organization's reputation.

Moreover, the LRA's Human Resources Manual provides avenues for employees like Mr. Jaber to exercise their right to appeal against penalties, such as suspension. Encouraging Mr. Jaber to utilize the appeal process to address his concerns internally, the LRA advises against seeking resolution through media channels for internal and administrative matters.