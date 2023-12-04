Nigeria: How My Parents Died in Fire Outbreak When I Was a Child - Toke Makinwa

The popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed how her parents died in a house fire when she was a young girl.

She described the incident as one of her "biggest fears" that plunged her into a profound state of unease and uncertainty.

She recently recounted the horrific incident with comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun, also known as AY, during an interview on her show.

After asking her guest about a recent fire incident at his Lagos property, Makinwa began sharing a similar story about her family.

Recall that AY's Lagos home was destroyed by fire in August.

"I was a child victim of a house fire, and sadly, both of my parents died as a result of that, that's one of my biggest fears," she remarked.

AY said, "I apologize for that. I'm just hearing for the first time."

AY then claimed that his house caught fire while he was on tour in Canada and that he woke up to discover numerous missed calls.

"Knowing that my family was on vacation was my thanksgiving point. I woke up to about 78 missed calls that day. Any time I see something like that, I just know something has happened. I opened my phone and saw my house on Instablog," he said.