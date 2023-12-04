Ghana: Akosombo Dam Spillage -CAMFED Association Supports Victims in Agbotikpo Village

The CAMFED Association has donated critical relief items to victims of the recent Akosombo dam spillage as part of their 25th-anniversary celebration.

The Association, a network of women supporting communities across Africa, provided relief items worth over GHC 30,000 to Agbotikpo a village in the Volta Region, after the spillage displaced over 1,500 residents in the area.

In an interaction with the media after the donation on Saturday in Agbotikpo, the National Chairperson of CAMFED Association Ghana, Ms Karima Mohammed, highlighted the organisation's mission of supporting vulnerable communities through initiatives spearheaded by CAMFED alumnae.

"The association comprises young women who received educational support from CAMFED during their senior high school or tertiary education, joining together to give back to their communities," she explained.

Reflecting on the flooding in Agbotikpo Village, Ms Mohammed expressed empathy for the struggles of the community.

"I felt so sad even though we weren't here. But we have been seeing it in the news. Coming here was a big relief to us because this is what we have been doing, though we don't pray for this, we are so happy that at this time we can even give them our support," she stated.

The CAMFED alumnae chairperson indicated the group's readiness to continue lending assistance to flood victims in the coming days.

"If we have other donations, why not we will channel it to them," she affirmed.

According to Ms Mohammed, the association's community initiatives are primarily funded through members' self-contributions and occasionally supplemented by donor grants.

According to her, this financial model allows the alumnae network to maintain its mission of delivering vital assistance to vulnerable communities nationwide.

Receiving the provisions on behalf of Agbotikpo Village, the queen mother, Mamaga Asieku IV, acknowledged CAMFED's compassion and solidarity with her community during these difficult times.

"CAMFED has shown its humanity with these thoughtful donations. As we rebuild, it helps to have such friends," the queen mother remarked.

The queen mother's acknowledgement resonated deeply within the community, fostering a sense of appreciation for the support from CAMFED.

The relief package included washing powder, bar soap, sanitary pads, exercise books, pens, erasers, mathematical sets, liquid soaps and mosquito nets.