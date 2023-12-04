South Africa: Parliament Still Has No Permanent Venue for Sittings

Harare — Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula instructed legislative officials to locate a temporary location for the actual session of Parliament until the fire-ravaged chamber is repaired, IOL reports.

This follows the Economic Freedom Fighter's (EFF) demand for in-person meetings of the House as opposed to hybrid sessions and occasionally for the use of Cape Town City Hall, which required advanced reservations. Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, an EFF MP, claimed it was unjust for lawmakers to take a vacation and return without being informed of what would happen to the venue. But according to Mapisa-Nqakula, there would be a fee associated with using the location for a day or session. She promised Mkhaliphi that they would get an update on the makeshift location for meetings.

Since the fire destroyed the chambers in January 2022, Parliament has been holding joint sittings for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) and budget day at City Hall. Several sittings were held in the Cape of Good Hope building, with some Members of Parliament participating virtually.