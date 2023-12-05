Nigeria: APC Won't Zone Governorship Ticket in Edo 2024 Election - Official

Some people are advocating Edo Central to produce the next state governor.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has ruled out zoning of the party's governorship ticket to any senatorial district in the 2024 election in Edo State.

Edo, like other states in the country, has three Senatorial Districts - Edo North, South and Central.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose tenure is ending next year is from Edo South while his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole (now senator) hails from Edo North, the basis some groups in the state have advocated for Edo Central to produce the next governor in 2024.

But the State Secretary of APC, Lawrence Okah said the party will prioritise "capacity" over zoning.

Mr Okah stated this at the party secretariat while receiving Kassim Afegbua, spokesperson to Nigeria's former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida.

Mr Afegbua was at the party secretariat to inform members of the State Working Committee (SWC) on his intention to contest for the 2024 governorship under the APC platform, Leadership newspaper reported.

The newspaper did not state when the visit took place.

Mr Okah said, "We have asked all the aspirants to play the game according to the rule and they should avoid any utterances against any of the aspirants like them because at the end of the day, the party is going to pick only one and the rest will work with the one that has been picked.

"What we are looking for is capacity and the ability to deliver and that is why we said there is no zoning. That is the message."

Earlier in his remark, Mr Afegbua described himself as a "fearless and upright politician" who does not shy away from facts, and added that he was the best that can make the party return to government in the state.

He said there was a disconnect between the leadership of the party and those in government, a situation he said is "caused by one of us before whom we thought will play the role of a party man but ended up becoming a heartless man.

"I traveled round the state and I saw the level of decay of the road infrastructure and some other infrastructure in the area of health and education and I said no, we can do something different. There has been too much propaganda in the state in the last seven years which must stop," Mr Afegbua said.