Nigerians Tasked On Collective Action Towards Ending Aids By 2030

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa has enjoined Nigerians and stakeholders working in the health sector to redouble efforts towards stopping the spread of HIV, and ending AIDS in the country by the year 2030.

He made the call in Abuja during the commemoration of this year's World AIDS Day by the ministry.

He said there was a need to continue to sustain and consolidate efforts to end HIV/AIDS by the year 2030 in line with the global strategy for HIV.

According to him, the disease can be eliminated from the country through collective actions and responsibilities.

He said, "HIV/AIDS prevention activities and treatment must be reinvigorated if the country and the world at large are to stay on the fast track of ending the AIDS epidemic by the year 2030.

"By doubling efforts at reducing new HIV infections, mobilising additional resources for HIV prevention, and redesigning and strengthening prevention programme activities. It can also be done by developing and reviewing policies that will strengthen prevention efforts and bringing up innovations on HIV prevention programmes and services that will reach the target audiences, especially the key populations at the community level."

The minister said this year's theme of the World AIDS Day 'Let Communities Lead' is an urgent call to action urging communities to take charge in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

He said communities being at the epicentre of the struggle, possess insights and understanding of the specific challenges faced by people living with HIV/AIDS.

Dr Alausa said currently, Nigeria has 1.6 million people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) on treatment out of the 1.9 million people living with the disease.

He said the tremendous efforts that have been made by successive governments and other stakeholders to control the HIV epidemic by averting new transmission and improving lives cannot be over emphasised.

The National Coordinator of the National AIDS and STI Control Program (NASCP) Dr Adebobola Bashorun said Nigeria has recorded 1.3% improvement in HIV prevalence and also improved from 34% to 40% for Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT) Services.

He said, the number of new infections annually has also dropped. Significantly. "So we have made significant progress with support of partners and donors and the governmen is leading and ensuring that things are done the right way," he added.