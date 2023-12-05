Nigeria Receives Largest Vessel With 2,000 Containers, 2,500 Vehicles

One of the world's largest containers cum Roll-on-Roll-off (RoRo) vessels, MV Great Lagos, arrived at the Tin-Can Island Port in Lagos on Monday carrying about 2000 containers and 2500 vehicles.

The ship, which is named after the city of Lagos, is currently on its maiden voyage to three West African countries with Nigeria as her first port of call.

Built with about $100 million, MV Great Lagos, which was commissioned in 2023 is currently sailing under the flag of Italy. It is owned by the Grimaldi Group.

On ground to receive the massive ship were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola; Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr Mohammed Bello Koko, and the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, among others.

Speaking at a civil reception on-board the ship, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the visit of the MV Great Lagos to Tin-Can Island Port is an expression of confidence of the international community in Nigeria.

He also commended the Grimaldi Group for its investment in Lagos State.

Also speaking, the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, said the successful berthing of the vessel testifies to the dedication of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and PTML to enhance efficiency at the port.

The minister commended Grimaldi Group and PTML for deploying the vessel to Nigeria and for adding value to the Nigerian economy.

Managing Director of the Port Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML), Mr Ascanio Russo, said the new ultramodern megaship is a marvel of modern engineering and environmental consciousness, stretching 290 metres in length with a beam of 38 metres and deadweight of over 45,000 tonnes. The ship, he said, has capacity to transport 4.7 kilometres of rolling freight, 2,500 Car Equivalent Units (CEUs), and 2,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

He said MV GREAT LAGOS is the second of the G5-class of ships recently launched by the Grimaldi Group and named after Nigeria's commercial capital, which it has served for many decades.

"The arrival of the Great Lagos is not just an addition to our fleet but a reaffirmation of our devotion to the Nigerian economy and its vibrant economic capital. The Great Lagos is among the largest ships ever built in its class.

"This is not just an upgrade; it is a leap into the future of maritime transport and we are proud that we are witnessing this in Nigeria.

"At PTML, the port terminal which is hosting us now, we have always prided ourselves on being at the forefront of technological advancement and operational efficiency. Our terminal, the largest multipurpose terminal in Nigeria, stands as a clear demonstration of our ambitions. In the last one year alone, we have invested over USD20 million to upgrade our facilities to receive this beautiful ship."