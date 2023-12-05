Ghana: Bird Flu Kills 7,947 Fowls in Ashaiman Municipality

The Ashaiman Municipality in the Greater Accra Region has recorded massive cases of avian influenza (bird flu).

A total of 7,947 birds, mainly fowls, had so far died within the Irrigation Development Authority (IDA) enclave in the municipality since November 10 this year.

Avian influenza or bird flu is a disease caused by infection and spread among birds to human and can cause fatalities.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ashaiman, Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, disclosed this at the 39th National Farmers' Day celebration in the municipality on Friday.

He said the assembly, through the Department of Agriculture had been working tirelessly to control the spread of the disease.

He advised farmers not to hesitate to report any suspected cases to the department for action.

The MCE stated that, the assembly through the Department of Agriculture provided effective extension services and distribution of free insecticide to over 40 farmers this year. As a result, the Fall Army Worms cases reduced drastically.

"These interventions had a positive impact on food security, income generation, and wealth- creation of gallant farmers in the municipality," he added.

He explained that, in order to combat the Fall Army Worm, the assembly, (from January to September) had given farmers 68 kilogrammes of insecticide through the Department of Agriculture to help them restore over 80 hectares of Fall Army Worms-affected farms.

According to Mr Okyere, the ever-increasing population combined with the impacts of climate change required Ghanaians to rethink about their farming strategies and methods.

"We must empower our farmers with knowledge and resources to adopt to these changing circumstances," he said.

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbe, bemoaned the encroachment on IDA lands, meant for farming purpose, by private developers.

He tasked the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly and the traditional authorities to curb the dangerous situation.