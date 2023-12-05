Ghana: No Limits Charity Organisation Launches Apprenticeship Programme to Enrol Young People

No Limits Charity Organisation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has launched an apprenticeship programme aimed to enrol more than 20 young individuals of the Jamestown community in Accra.

The beneficiaries of the programme would undergo a three-years comprehensive training in various skills such as hairdressing, shoemaking, tailoring, dressmaking, make up, decoration, beadmaking and barbering.

The initiative in partnership with Changing African Lives Foundation formed part of the NGO's first anniversary celebration of its Ga Mashie 360 Learning Center which was opened November, last year.

Addressing the gathering, the Executive Director of the Organisation, Ms Rita Esionam Garglo said the initiative was to improve the lives of the young and develop the community by creating job opportunities for young people in the community.

She said the training would be done in collaboration with other professionals in the community and beneficiaries would be provided with start-up kits needed for their enrolment.

"This is to empower the young people to have a profession on their own so that they could also cater for their family. Initially Jamestown was perceived to be a no community, but we want to change the narrative by empowering the young people to acquire some skills for people to know that, the community is made up of great people," she added.

Ms Garglo said after the training, the organisation with support from its partners would help established the individual beneficiaries to be fully employed.

She indicated that the organisation over the last 12 years had impacted lives of many, especially in the Jamestown community and one of its key initiative was the Ga Mashie 360 Learning Center established a year ago to improve the academic performance of children in the community.

She commended Changing African Lives Foundation for its unwavering support over the years and expressed their continous commitment to empower communities, provide education, and create opportunities for younger people for sustainable development.

Mr Mark Polack, Chairman of Changing African Lives Foundation, said the learning center was a testament to their commitment to supporting individuals and organisations with genuine vision to achieve sustainable goal.

He urged the beneficiaries to take their training seriously to achieve their goals and pledged it's foundation's continous support to empowering young people and changing lives of individuals.