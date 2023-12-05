Ghana: 600 Delegates Attend UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Confab Tomorrow

About 600 delegates from over 100 countries across the globe are expected in the country from December 5 to 6 for the 2023 United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference to be held at the International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra.

The two-day event which is taking place in Africa for the first time will serve as a platform for member states to strengthen their support to the UN peacekeeping operations.

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, who revealed this at the press briefing yesterday in Accra, said the historic conference was a bi-annual UN event that brought together all stakeholders in the peacekeeping community to discuss the challenges peacekeeping operations were confronted with.

He said the meeting was opened to all member states of the UN special committee on peacekeeping, which was made up of about 150 member states.

He mentioned that the event would create the space for open, frank and informed exchange of views on the challenges confronting peacekeepers and the available options for the revitalisation of peacekeeping operations in many parts of the world.

According to Mr Nitiwul, the conference will focus on thematic issues identified by Ghana including the issues of women in peacekeeping.

This he said had become a topical issue in peacekeeping operations in recent years given the demonstrable impact of the inclusion of women in peacekeeping processes.

Mr Nitiwul stated that as a country which has exceeded UN targets on the inclusion of women in peacekeeping operation programmes, Ghana is proud to instigate further discussions on the issue adding, "In line with UN's action for peacekeeping, the conference will also discuss existing efforts to improve the mission's capacity to protect civilians in their areas of responsibility, safeguard the mental health of peacekeepers as well as the safety of the gallant men and women.

The Minister of Defence indicated that issues of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech targeting peacekeeping operations will also be addressed.

He underscored the relevance of securing support from member states to enable peacekeeping missions use modern and digital tools to improve communication with communities in conflict and enhance the relationship between the host communities and missions.

Ghana, he said would use the opportunity to forge partnerships that could support existing projects aimed at strengthening national preparedness to contribute to peacekeeping efforts.

The Minister of Information, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, described the conference as "a big deal for Ghana" saying all measures had been put in place to ensure its success.

He also mentioned that the Motor Transport and Traffic Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service would provide an itinerary for possible traffic disruptions in the capital.