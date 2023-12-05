Ghana: Olapade Dethrones Barnni As Gold Fields Pga Championship Winner

4 December 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Sports Reporter

Nigerian challenger, Sunday Olapade, on Saturday broke Kojo Barnni's stranglehold on the Gold Fields PGA Championship, putting up a spirited display to emerge the new winner of the international competition played at the Damang Golf Course over the weekend.

Olapade defeated the Ghanaian favourite on Countback after both players were tied on a score of 286 in a highly entertaining encounter to take home the handsome cash prize of GhȻ80,000.

Vincent Torgah, another huge favourite for the Regular category, followed in third position after registering a score of 287.

Emos Korblah emerged winner with a score of 218 in the Seniors division where he dominated ahead of Peter Korsah in second position with a score of 233 and Robert Degbe in third place with a 235 score.

In the Men Group A category, Isaac Asante triumphed with 30 points ahead of second placed, Solomon Allotey, and third placed, Hans De Beer, who both tied on 29 points.

The Men Group B category had Roger Adamah with 29 points as the winner, followed by Prince Awuley in second with the same points but lost on Countback while Joshua Donkor placed third with 28 points.

Experienced Constance Awuni recorded 159 points to win the Lady Professionals event followed by Jessica Tei with 177 points in second and Filicity Okyei Gyeabour in third with 178 points.

The Ladies group was won by Benedicta Yaro with 21 points; Paulina Acheampong in second with 19 points and Marie Brewar with 16 points in third.

Closing the event, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the tournament, Mr Hans De Beer, congratulated the players for the performance exhibited this year.

Accompanied by his vice, Roger Adamah, they praised the participants for their sense of discipline and urged them to start preparation for the next edition in earnest.

PGA's Operations Director, Alhaji Ahmed Padori, and Tournament Director, Rev. Akwasi Prempeh, expressed excitement about the success of the tournament.

