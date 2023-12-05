Ghana: BoG Introduces Additional Monetary Policy Measure to Control Inflation

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has introduced additional monetary policy measure to mop up excess capital from the market to control inflation.

Inflation continues to decline and currently at 35.2 per cent after peaking at 54.2 per cent in December last year.

The new measure, which took effect on November, 30, 2023, was the unification of the currency holding for the Cash Reserve Ratio requirement on foreign currency denominated deposits and domestic currency deposits for banks and the new unified Cash Reserve Ratio for total deposits (cedi and foreign currency) -to be held in Cedis.

"This measure is to reinforce the bank's liquidity management operations to address excess structural liquidity conditions in the market and provide additional impetus to the disinflation process," Dr Addison, the Governor of the BoG, disclosed this during a news conference at the 115th regular meeting of the MPC in Accra on Monday.

He explained that the Cash Reserve Ratio requirement on foreign currency denominated deposits, and domestic currency deposits of banks were being reset to 15 per cent.

Dr Addison said the Committee would continue to monitor developments in the banking sector and deploy other policy tools, as and when required, to support stability.

The Governor explained that the new directive would further help to bring inflation down and withdraw excess liquidity from the market.

Dr Addison disclosed that all the 23 universal banks had submitted re-capitalisation plans to the BoG, saying the Banking Supervision Department and the MPC had reviewed the plans and were credible.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are quite hopeful that within the next two years most of the banks would have capitalised and be able to meet the capital adequacy threshold without reliefs," adding, "Right now they are meeting those capital threshold with regulatory reliefs."

Dr Addison said the GH¢25 billion spent on the banking sector cleanup was not spent on banks alone, saying some of the monies were spent on the Savings and Loans and Microfinance sectors.

He said that some of the Savings and Loans and Microfinance institutions did not have any asset for the government to sell to pay individuals whose funds were locked up in those institutions.

Touching on the BoG's E-Cedi initiative to drive a cash-lite economy, he said the programme would not be implemented next year.

He said the programme would be implemented when the current macroeconomic changes were addressed so as not to defeat the objective of the initiative.

Officials of Afriwave Telecom and an inmate of the Teshie Orphanage using one of the computers in the library