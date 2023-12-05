Nigeria: Edo 2024 - I Have No Preferred Successor - Obaseki

The governor has fallen out with his deputy over the latter's governorship ambition.

Less than a year before the governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that he has no preferred successor, emphasising that only the people will decide who succeeds him.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed 21 September 2024 for the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

Many aspirants, including Mr Obaseki's deputy, Philip Shaibu, have declared ambition to contest in the election.

Governor Obaseki, in a BBC pidgin interview posted on Monday on Facebook, said that he has no preferred successor and that only the people will decide.

He said he will only "advice and guide" the people as a leader.

Mr Obaseki recently fell out with Mr Shaibu over the deputy governor's ambition to succeed him.

The feud between the two deteriorated to the extent that Mr Shaibu had to obtain a court protection over an alleged plot to impeach him plot by the House of Assembly. He later withdrew the suit and apologised to the governor after the intervention of some elders in the state.

Governor Obaseki, in response, relocated Mr Shaibu's office from Government House to another part of Benin City.

Asked if he believes in leaders having a say in who takes over from them and if he would support his deputy to succeed him, Mr Obaseki said the people have the ultimate choice under democracy.

Like other states in the country, Edo has three senatorial districts - Edo North, South and Central.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is leaving office next year is from Edo South while his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole (now Senator) hails from Edo North, the basis some groups in the state have advocated for Edo Central to produce the next governor in 2024.

Mr Shaibu also hails from Edo North like Mr Oshiomhole who governed the state before Mr Obaseki.

Responding to whether he will support his deputy to succeed him, Mr Obaseki, besides saying that only Edo people will decide, asserted that he will no support what is not "fair and just", suggesting that zoning would be a key determinant in the race, particularly, in the PDP where the governor and his deputy are members.

"E declare for himself now," he said of his deputy's declaration, adding "No be me go decide whether my deputy, na Edo people go sit down and decide. Them go say, this deputy, e get wetin e take to run the state?

"Let's look at his background, antecedents if he has maybe and if he doesn't have and in any case the Edo people would decide how we would do the governorship whether it would be turn by turn or it will be based on equity, fairness and justice. To say okay, this people has done before," apparently suggesting zoning to Edo Central.

"As a leader, I will sit down and supervise. What is not fair, just and will help Edo unite, my hands are not there," he stressed.

Speaking on godfatherism in Nigerian politics.

"Everybody needs nurturing and mentoring but not to the extent of teleguiding you. He can support and help you to make your decisions but ultimately at the end of the day it is for democracy - the people must decide who will lead them," he said.