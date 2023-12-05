Nigeria: I Lost 34 Family Members to Kaduna Bombing - Resident

5 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muawiya Shuaibu

Idris Dahiru, a resident of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State says that 34 of his family members were killed in the Nigerian Army's aerial bombardment Sunday evening.

Daily Trust reports that more than 90 villagers were killed when a Nigerian Army drone struck a gathering of residents commemorating Maulud. The, army, has however regretted the bombing, saying it was targeted at terrorists.

He said, "Our annual Maulud celebration was shattered by unexpected airstrikes. The first bomb exploded without warning, killing innocent people, including women and children, some victims were torn apart by the blast," Dahiru told BBC Hausa.

"As we rushed to aid the injured, the jet returned, unleashing a second bomb, this time, many of those who had come to help were among the casualties.

"My family alone has lost 34 members in this tragedy. We have 66 loved ones receiving medical care at Barau Dikko hospital," he added.

