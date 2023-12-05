Cape Verde: 2024 WAFCON - Super Falcons Set to Seal Qualification in Cape Verde

The Super Falcons are confident going into Tuesday's second leg in Praia, Cape Verde, and truly, the nine-time African Champions look unstoppable

Nigeria's senior women's national football team, the Super Falcons, look good to seal a qualification for next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), billed for Morocco on Tuesday in Cape Verde.

After an excellent 5-0 victory over the Cape Verdeans in the first leg of their final qualifying round match played in Abuja last Thursday, the Super Falcons have all but qualified for the continent's flagship women's tournament.

The Super Falcons are expectedly confident going into Tuesday's second leg in Praia, Cape Verde, and truly, the nine-time African Champions look unstoppable.

Nigeria's women's team is the record appearance holder, having not missed an edition of the WAFCON since its inception in 1991.

During the first leg in Abuja, the Super Eagles put up a dominant display, taking control of the game from the outset and creating many scoring opportunities.

Their dominance was rewarded with five goals, two each from Uchenna Kalu and Okoronkwo Esther, and another from Gift Monday.

Despite the comfortable advantage, Super Falcons interim coach Justin Madugu has urged his players to maintain their focus and not take anything for granted in the second leg.

Doing the double

Madugu has spoken highly of his desire to do a double over Cape Verde, a development he believes will bolster the confidence of his team, especially the young ones just being integrated into the Super Falcons setup.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cape Verde Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are not leaving anything to chance, we are here to win," Madugu said during an interview with NFF TV.

Though the Super Falcons stand-in coach admits changes in conditions, especially the weather, he assured his girls that they are up to the task.

"We have prepared well on how to attack and defend under windy conditions," the coach stated.

Cape Verde will need to score at least six goals to overturn the deficit and qualify for the WAFCON, but many see that as 'mission impossible'.

Tuesday's second leg match will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia by 4:00 p.m. local time, which is 6 p.m. in Nigeria.