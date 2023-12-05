Ghana: VALCO Commits to Global Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction

The Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), a smelter company in Tema, Ghana's leading industrial hub, is implementing sustainable production plan as part of efforts tobe part of efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions for the benefit of humankind.

Consequently, the company has adopted acomprehensive approach in the various aspects of its smelting process from utilisation of resources to environmental impact mitigation.

The Environmental Manager of the company, Edward Arthur and the Environmental Control Officer, Edgard Tetteh, said these in response to questions from journalists on the sideline of the 28th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change also known as Conference of Parties (COP) underway in Dubai, on the theme "Unite, Act, Deliver".

Aluminium production is emissions-intensive with industry accounting for around two per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr Arthur said VALCO had a comprehensive policy on how to become a green smelter which outlines a smartest commitment to environmental sustainability and defines specific targets for emission reductions, energy efficiency improvements and waste management practices.

"Throughout the implementation of these strategies, green house emission reductions is what we considered by switching to cleaner fuels and improving energy efficiency across all operations.

It is worth noting that VALCO is among few industries in Ghana which have successfully quantified their greenhouse gas emissions and have their carbon footprint, this would help in Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency Nationally Determined Contribution," he added.

He said "VALCO monitors and reports regularly on its environmental performance through a robust environmental monitoring system to track progress towards emissions reduction in targets."

Mr Arthur added that VALCO as a primary aluminum smelter "is demonstrating its commitments to environmental responsibility, reduce its impact on the planet and enhance its reputation as a sustainable producer of aluminum and by extension gets a green smelter status."

Consequently, the environmental manager said VALCO had subscribed to certification with Aluminium Stewardship Imitative (ASI) to demonstrate commitment to green practice and gain recognition as sustainable producer.

Explaining further the Environmental Controller Officer, Mr Tetteh said the company needed to satisfy three key rights under the initiative: labour, neighbour and human rights, adding that management was committed to training employees in handling and disposal of chemicals or inputs.

Under neighbour rights, he said VALCO was implementing sustainable production by sourcing for sustainable raw materials that were less polluting, engaging in sustainable production that eliminated waste and implementing efficient energy technology.

Mr Tetteh said the company held the belief that every human being had the right to clean air, safe working environment and right to fair wage, adding "all these can meaningfully contribute to global emissions reduction and positive climate change for the benefit of humankind".