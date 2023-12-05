Ghana: Kickway Shows Class At Tema Open Draught Championship

George Afrifa (Kickway) re-established his status as the leading draught player in Ghana after winning the Farmers Day Tema Open draughts championship held on Friday.

Kickway, the most dominant and consistent player in the country, was tipped as one of the favourites of the tournament that attracted 64 players.

From the knockout stages, Kickway was joined in the semifinals by Ortega, Nii Ayi and Paa Kyei to set up a tensed semifinal round of matches.

The first of the semifinals game was between the crowd favourite, Kickway, who faced Paa Kyei and defeated him 2-0.

Ortega defeated Nii Ayi 2-1 in a closely contested game to set up a highly anticipated final clash between the two finest players.

But Kickway showed his class with a tactical game plan which Ortega had no answer to, thereby winning in two straight games to emerge as the winner.

In the third place match, Nii Ayi proved too strong for Paa kyei who he defeated 2-0 to win the third place game.