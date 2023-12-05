Ghana: Stakeholders to Clamp Down On Betting Centres Accommodating Minors - Dr Adutwum

The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Gaming Commission of Ghana and other stakeholders will soon clamp down on betting centres accommodating minors.

This according to the sector Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, it formed part of efforts to mitigate the impact of betting on the youth.

Speaking at a public lecture organised by BPI in Accra last Wednesday on the dangers of sport betting on child education, the minister emphasised that the success of the educational system relied on continuous policy implementation and urged the youths to recognise their pivotal role in shaping their futures.

Dr Adutwum reiterated the commitment of the Ministry of Education to working with relevant bodies to enforce gaming regulations, with a focus on safeguarding the underage youths from the negative impacts of betting.

"The Ministry aims to protect children from exposure to potentially harmful activities and ensure a safe educational environment," he added.

"As Ghana navigates educational reforms and societal challenges, the collaborative efforts of the government, regulatory bodies, and citizens are seen as crucial to building a prosperous and educated nation for future generations," the minister said.

The minister acknowledged the destructive impact of betting and urged the youth to prioritisetheir education over such distractions.

The Executive Director of BPI, Dr Haruna Zagoon-Sayeed, emphasised the importance of strict enforcement of existing laws and called for the drafting of a bill with stricter provisions to safeguard children and youth from the pervasive influence of sport betting on their education.

Expressing concern over the proximity of betting centres to schools, the executive director explained that the act posed a challenge to the well-being and focus of students.

"As sport betting continues to draw underage individuals away

from schools, the nation faces a critical crossroads where decisive action is paramount to secure the future of its youth and uphold the aspirations of SDG 4," he added.

He called on the government and other regulatory bodies to learn from the positive steps taken by other nations facing similar challenges, adding that Uganda had denied the renewal of licenses for betting companies, while Kenya had introduced tax disincentives to mitigate the impact of the betting industry on its youth.

Dr Zagoon-Sayeed said a recent study conducted by the BPI in selected communities across the country revealed an alarming adverse effects of sport betting on education and child development.

The study, focusing on areas including Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale, uncovered a disturbing trend that suggests that sport betting is emerging as a significant social force hindering schooling in the country.

The findings, according to the executive director showed aNstaggering 82.8 per cent of respondents, out of 360 individuals sampled from betting centres in major cities, were children between the ages of 10 to17, actively engaging in sport betting.

This according to the study, not only contravenes the Gambling Act 2006 (Act 721), but also raises concerns about the enforcement of existing laws, as children are accessing gambling facilities without restraint.