Ghana: Medeama SC Stun CR Belouizdad ...Dreams FC Subdue Rivers United

Kumasi — Tarkwa-BASED Medeama Sporting Club beat CR Belouizdad 2-1 in the CAF 2023/24 Champions' League group stage at the Baba Yara Stadium, on Friday.

It was a good score line for the Ghanaians who lost 0-3 in the opening game to Egyptian side, AL Ahly in Cairo, last Saturday.

Fans were held spellbound, as the host squandered several golden opportunities until the 94th minute that Medeama managed to tip the scale in their favour.

The Ghanaians went down in the 39th minute, when Talal Ishak Boussouf was brought down in the box for Abdelraouf Benguit to score.

Medeama accepted the challenge, pushed men forward, and on the stroke of half time, were awarded a free kick outside the box.

Kwadwo Amoako drove the ball which deflected off the body of Daniel Lomotey to level the score line.

The second half was a tug-of-war as both sides upped their game, but it was the Ghanaians who walked home smiling when Kamaradini scored on the 94th minute mark to taste their first win at this stage.

Yesterday at the same venue, Dreams FC recorded their first win at the league stage of the Confederations Cup competition as they administered a 2-1 on Rivers United from Nigeria.

It was a closely contested affair from the onstart with the Nigerians trying to make early incursions into the area of the host.

Indeed, they were the first to threaten goal as Mohammed and Nyimah combined effectively to threaten the Dreams FC area.

The Ghanaians, however, took over the game and controlled in the midfield and passed around the physically-endowed Nigerians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Featuring three Ghanaians - F. Mohammed, S. Antwi and P. Acquah, Rivers United appeared to be familiar with the Ghanaian terrain as they refused to be intimidated by the sparse crowd that cheered Dreams FC on as they chased the leader.

In the 35th minute, Dreams FC broke the deadlock as John Antwi fired home from close range to end the half ahead.

Right on the 74th minute, Aziz Issah doubled the lead for the Ghanaians from a beautiful team play.

However, A. Oyowa managed to pull a goal back for Rivers United late in the game and pushed more men forward in search of an equaliser but Dreams FC defended gallantly to keep the three points.

The win moved Dreams FC to second position on the log with three points behind Tunisia's Club Africain with six points after wins over Dreams FC and the winless Academica. Rivers United lie third also with three points.