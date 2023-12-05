Ghana: Afriwave Telecom to Launch SMS Service

Afriwave Telecom is to launch a Short Message Service (SMS) platform to create a single point for all

Value-Added Service (VAS) providers to gain access to the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) from one place.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afriwave Telecom, Mr Francis Poku, who disclosed this during the inauguration of the refurbished Teshie Orphanage in Accra, said SMS platform would help expand the communication needs of every customer that route through the Interconnect Clearing House (ICH.)

Afriwave Telecom refurbished the home's library and resourced it with thousand spaces bookshelves, six desktop computers with one year internet subscription.

Afriwave Telecom Ghana Limited is a Ghanaian company which has been licensed by the Government of Ghana through the National Communication Authority to operate and manage Ghana's Interconnect Clearing House (ICH).

The ICH is a single platform which provides access of interconnection to all existing and new network.

Mr Poku said Afriwave's SMS platform would help expand the communication needs of every customer that route through the ICH.

"The SMS platform will not only expand the communications need of customers, but will also experience seamless messaging and transparency in billing which would enable the customer to stay in control of cost and make an informed decision," he stated.

Currently, the ICH, he said, was fully connected to all the telecommunication providers in Ghana, and already carrying all interconnect voice traffic in the country.

Mr Poku explained that the refurbishment of the Teshie Orphange library was part of Afriwave's initiative of making a sustainable impact on the society.

The Founders of the Home, Mr and Mrs Parker, thanked Afriwave for their generosity at such a crucial time of the year.