Ghana: ...From the Regions

Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman, reports from the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region, that 51-year old Emmanuel Agbeve emerged the overall best Municipal Farmer.

He received a tricycle, clothes, agrochemicals and other farm equipment, 17 other farmers were also presented with farm equipment and agro-chemicals for their efforts.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, who commended the winners in his address said the new age of technology and digitalisation, demand that farmers explore divergent methods of farming besides the traditional methods which was previously used.

Samuel Agbewode reports from Damango in the Nkwanta-North District of the Oti Region, that 39-year-old Mr Francis Ntoso was adjudged the best regional best farmer after cultivating 70 acres of mango, 40 acres of oil palm, 27 acres of cashew, 12 acres of citrus, 18 acres of cassava, 12 acres of hot pepper, three acres of tomatoes, seven acres of groundnut, 35 acres of maize, 20 acres of rice, and owns 98 cows, 110 goats, 50 sheep, 90 local fowls and 30 Guinea fowls.

He received a tricycle, a pumping machine and Wellington boots as his award.

The Oti Regional Director of Food and Agriculture, Mr Obrien Nyarko, commended farmers in the region for their commitment and dedication to agriculture activities over the years, which had helped to ensure food security in the region.

Rafia Abdul Razak reports from Wa that Mr Sumaila Doha, a 41-year-old grain and cereal farmer from the Sissala East Municipality, who is also into livestock farming was adjudged the overall best farmer, and took home a tricycle, sprayer, cutlass, Wellington boot as well as a certificate of merit.

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, called on the youth to venture into agriculture, adding that the agriculturel sector was one of the major sources of jobs in the country, hence the need for the youth to develop interest in the sector.

Benjamin Arcton-Tettey reports from the Ayawaso East Municipality in the Greater Region that Mr Cletus Dunnu, a researcher, emerged as the overall Municipal Best Farmer for the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly (AEMA), he took home a double-door refrigerator, a 43-inch flat-screen TV set, a pair of Wellington boots and two cutlasses.

Five other individuals in the agricultural value chain were also presented with table top fridges, Wellington boots, agro-chemicals, wheelbarrows and kenkey processors.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the AEMA, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sam Adam-Kuta, commended the farmers in the municipality for their contribution to agriculture.

Victor A. Buxton reports from the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality in the Greater Accra Region that a catfish farmer and a professional teacher at the Gondar Primary and Junior High School, Burma Camp, was adjudged the overall best farmer for the year.

Mrs Julia Judith Frempong-Manso, received a motorbike, 32-inch television, a knapsack sprayer, wax prints and a certificate for her efforts.

Eight other awardees received chest freezers, aluminum basins, wax prints, wheelbarrows, spades, knapsack sprayers, agrochemicals, fish feeds and certificates for their hard work, dedication and commitment in farming.