Ghana: OSP Declares 3 Wanted for Alleged Corruption - Related Offences At NPP Parliamentary Primaries

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared wanted three persons who are alleged to have engaged in corruption-related offences during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Elections.

The trio, whose names are held by the OSP, were said to be displaying and distributing money during the NPP parliamentary elections.

"The following persons are wanted by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the public elections - especially vote buying," the OSP said in a public notice in Accra yesterday.

It said Office of the OSP said the actions of the three amounted to vote buying, which were against the laws of public elections.

The NPP over the weekend held parliamentary primaries in the 111 "orphan constituencies" across the country where it did not have sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) to elect candidates for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The exercise, which was supervised by the Electoral Commission, was largely peaceful despite reports of chaos which nearly marred the voting process in some of the constituencies such as Adentan and Okaikwei North in Accra