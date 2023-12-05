Ghana: Japan Motors Donates Vehicles to Support Farmers' Day Celebration

Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC) has handed over new brand three-wheel vehicles to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) to support the celebration of this year's National Farmers' Day.

The donation, according to the company formed, part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at supporting the agricultural sector, especially the farmers and fisherfolks, who work tirelessly to feed the nation.

Speaking during the donation, the Deputy Managing Director of JMTC, Mr Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah, said the company was always proud to consistently support MOFA and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in motivating our gallant farmers through the farmers' day donation.

He emphasised that Japan Motors in its effort to give more to the Agricultural sector had ensured there was innovation in its operation and had ventured into the assembling of automobiles which would be useful for best farming practices.

"Now we are considering the production of fiber boats to ensure sustainability of the fishing industry considering fiber as a cheaper alternative to wood. We hope to partner MoFAD on this direction to achieve the objective of providing a green solution in the production of boats all in a bid to make the work of the fisherfolk more efficient, economical and beneficial to the nation.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of Crops, Yaw Frimpong, who received the donation on behalf of MOFA, thanked Japan Motors for their consistency in partnering the ministry to motivate the farmers. "We believe this will not only motivate the farmers but give them the assurance that the whole Ghana is behind them to produce more."

The Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim, who received the donation on behalf of MoFAD, said his outfit was grateful to Japan Motors for continuously coming forth with various donations to support them in motivating the fisherfolks