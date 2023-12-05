Ghana: Next NDC Govt Will Prioritise Farmers' Welfare - Mahama

4 December 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration will prioritise the welfare of farmers while working to ensure that they are well-resourced.

According to him, his administration will also create more opportunities for all farmers in the country.

"Our farmers are the backbone of our economy, and we will continue to invest in their success," he noted.

"On this occasion, I want to assure our farmers that the next NDC government will prioritise their welfare and work tirelessly to ensure they have the necessary resources and support to thrive," he posted on Facebook on Friday as the country marked the 39th National Farmer's Day celebration.

This year's celebration was on the theme, "Delivering smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience."

According to Mr Mahama in a post on his Facebook handle and reported by the tntnewspapergh. com the theme highlights the importance of innovation and resilience in agriculture. "As we celebrate our farmers today, we must acknowledge the need for smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustainable food security for our nation."

Mr Mahama also pledged to bring back the joy of farming and revolutionising the agricultural sector.

"We aim to achieve food self-sufficiency through a policy that supports large-scale commercial agricultural production.

"This will be propelled by a robust cooperative system that will benefit from farmers' service centres established nationwide to drive access to agricultural credit and inputs," he added.

According to him, the NDC will introduce agro-processing units in all regions to add value to agricultural products and create more opportunities for all farmers.

"Establishing agricultural processing plants will target crops such as palm, cashew, groundnuts, cotton, coffee, cocoa, soya, cassava, shea nuts, cereals, ginger, spices, cut flowers, fruits and horticultural products," he added.

