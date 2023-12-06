Nigeria: Female Aspirant Declares Intention to Contest in Edo 2024 Governorship

She promised to improve on the ease of doing business in Edo if voted into power.

Loretta Ogboro-Okor, a female aspirant in the Edo 2024 governorship race, has promised to give priority to technology, education and healthcare, if elected governor.

Ms Ogboro-Okor, stated this shortly after the public declaration, on Monday, of her intention to contest in the Edo 2024 governorship election under the Labour Party (LP)

The declaration took place at the party's secretariat in Benin City.

Ms Ogboro-Okor said that her manifesto was centred on improving the Edo people's welfare and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

"We have two big pillars, we want to improve the lives of our people and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

"Under the first pillar, we want to look at technology, health and education. In terms of creating an enabling environment, we want to create a situation where the ease of during business in the state is 100 per cent.

"When the ease of doing business is improved, production in the different sectors will increase," she said.

She further said that her choice of becoming an aspirant in the Edo governorship race was to increase the voices of women in the decision-making process.

"A lot of women are always at the back door, it is time we took our place in the political space. We have to be at the table, so that we can shake it.

"We thank all our fathers who are standing with us to bring light to the state, we are happy that our fathers are ready to support us," she said.

Speaking on getting support from fellow women, she said "the myth that women don't support women is gone; today's women support one another, there is a new sisterhood".

The LP Chairperson in Edo, Kelly Ogbaloi, assured that the party was ready to give all governorship aspirants in the party a level playing ground.