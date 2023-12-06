Nigeria: Abuja Council Chair Begins Rehabilitation of Major Road

The chairman said road construction and rehabilitation tallies with the FCT development roadmap demonstrated by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesome Wike.

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, on Tuesday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of the rehabilitation of 620 metres of Karmo Tsoho township road in the council.

During the ceremony, Mr Maikalangu said the unabated streak in road construction and rehabilitation tallies with the FCT development roadmap demonstrated by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesome Wike.

He promised to fulfil his campaign pledges across the 12 wards in the council since most of them have been abandoned.

"I recall my last similar outing was on Monday 27th November 2023 where I laid the foundation for the construction of a 1.85-kilometre asphalt road project in the Dnako community, near Sunnyvale estate, along Kabusa road."

"At the flag-off ceremony, I reiterated my commitment to dutifully make a very positive impact in terms of providing social amenities across the twelve electoral wards of the Area Council."

"Today's ceremony here in the historic and beautiful Karmo-Tsoho community is a further fulfilment of my avowed promises towards working round the clock in demonstrating my very best in being responsive to the basic aspirations of our people."

"Our uncommon and unabated streak in roads construction and rehabilitation succinctly tallies with the FCT development roadmap demonstrated by my mentor and leader the uncommon Minister of the FCT, His Excellency, Barr. Nyesome Wike."

"With Barrister Wike, we are only further inspired to implement the development agenda we promised to implement.

"We pride ourselves to be a responsible and responsive regime where we often try to respond to the cravings of citizens in respect to projects and serve delivery."

The chairman said in line with his vision, the project would enable residents to enjoy the dividends of democracy and feel the impact of good governance on his administration is committed to.

"The need for basic infrastructure such as this underscores our focus in making life more living and meaningful as our electorate craves for social infrastructure which enhances trade and enables residents to carry out their civic duties without stress," he added.

Focus on road construction

The chairman has devoted his energy as well as the resources within his disposal to providing road construction for the people.

Mr Maikalangu has so far completed many road projects, including Dutsen-Garki; Jikoyi, Unguwan Sarki access roads (Orozo) as well as Iddo-Sarki.

He said he will provide electricity and water supply in many villages, and enhance educational development in the council area because many poor families cannot afford to enrol their children in private schools.

He urged the residents to pay their taxes to enable his administration to complete ongoing projects scattered across the wards.

He appealed to the residents to protect government-owned facilities as it continues to provide basic and impactful projects.

"In the light of the preceding, we have focused more on road construction and rehabilitation within one year of this administration. We have also embarked on rural electrification, and water supply as well as enhancing educational development, among others."

"It may interest you to note that as part of the roads revolution we are celebrating today, we can boast to have provided over ten (10) asphalt legacy roads across the three zones of the 12 political wards of the Area Council ALL ready for commissioning."

"They include the construction of roads within Kpegyi community; Damagaza Village; Wumba village, and Gwagwa (by Police Station)."

"So far, the Dutsen-Garki; Jikoyi, Unguwan Sarki access roads (Orozo) as well as the Iddo-Sarki access road project have been FULLY COMPLETED. About six (6) others are ongoing with this, as another addition."

"May I call on residents and property owners to cooperate with our engineers as they make inroads in readiness to have a modern road network in Karmo-Tsoho."

"Where public infrastructure is provided by the government, I urge all AMAC Citizens to guard them jealousy; I charge you to guard against any sub-standard jobs by contractors in your communities and report same to us for appropriate action."

"I wish to also emphasise that in our desire to be of help to our generation, I reassure the people of our resolve to continue positively impacting the lives of a cross-section of AMAC communities as many as possible."

"However, we cannot continue on the same or, an even greater pace if residents fail to pay their taxes and levies to the government. To the general public, I implore you to cooperate with AMAC to serve you better; please, pay your taxes," he said.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Works and Housing, Andrew Gaza, said the road will be asphalted, with drainages, saying the project will be tantamount to economic development in the community.

He said the chairman is fulfilling yet again one of his promises through the construction of phase 1 of a 620-metre road with drainages.

"This is another fulfilment of the promises made by the chairman during the campaign period. This community is in Phase 1 of 620 metres with drainages, meaning that the chairman can come back tomorrow for more projects."

"Maikalangu is a man of wisdom. He is championing reintegration, instead of resettlement. He is executing different projects to tell people to remain where they are. He is making things easier for people and upgrading communities."

"We have always pleaded with communities to support the chairman to do more. Apart from this road, we have the abattoir road project that is ongoing. By the time this road project is finished, this community will witness tremendous economic development," he stated.

In a remark, the Supervisory Councillor for Special Duties, Emmanuel Inyang, said that Mr Maikalangu is littering the council with projects as, according to him, he has executed one project or the other in the different wards of the council, especially roads.

"It is important for people to know that the chairman has executed so many projects. He has done road roads in different communities in the 12 wards in AMAC, including Gosa, Mabushi, Orozo, Gbagalape, and Kabusa, among others. Therefore, he should continually be supported to continue doing more," he said.

While showing his appreciation, the Hakimi of Karmo Tsoho, Umar Danladi, implored the chairman to consider employment opportunities for his people, saying opportunities are always diverted to New Karmo, whereas they have many unemployed graduates.