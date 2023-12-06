Nigeria, Kuwait Strengthen Aviation Ties, Sign Bilateral Air Agreement

Nigeria and the State of Kuwait have strengthened their aviation ties through the signing of Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA).

The accord was formalised during the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, reflecting a commitment to fostering international cooperation in the realm of aviation, a statement by the media aide to the minister, Tunde Moshood, indicated.

Moshood, however, explained that after both parties agreed to the agreement, the signing of the agreement took place in Saudi Arabia.

"The agreement marks a pivotal moment in the diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Kuwait, opening avenues for enhanced connectivity and economic cooperation.

The Minister Festus Keyamo, expressed optimism about the prospects of this agreement, emphasising its potential to boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between Nigeria and Kuwait."

"The accord underscores the federal government's dedication to expanding the nation's global aviation footprint and creating opportunities for economic growth.

"This significant development comes as Nigeria actively engages with international partners to advance its aviation and aerospace capabilities. The federal government remains committed to fostering strong ties with nations around the world, and the bilateral air service agreement with Kuwait is a testament to this commitment."