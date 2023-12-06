Liberia: House Mourns Fallen Colleague

Members of the House of Representatives Tuesday, December 5, 2023 observed a moment of silence for the passing away of one of its member Erol Madison Gwion of Grand Gedeh County District #1.

Rep. Gwion, who contested on the ticket of the Congress of Democratic (CDC) died after his reelection.

Speaking to members of the House Tuesday, Speaker Bholaf Chambers said it was regrettable hearing the death news of Representative Erol Madison Gwion.

According to Speaker Chambers, he was informed of the passing of Rep. Gwion early Tuesday morning after the lawmaker had suffered a brief illness.

The late Rep. Gwion was elected in 2020, replacing Rep. Zoe Emmanuel Pennon who was elected Senator of Grand Gedeh.

On October 10, 2023, he was given another six years term by his people to represent them in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Gwion was due to be officially certificated along with fellow lawmakers elected this Friday, December 8, by the National Elections Commission when passed off just before this milestone could be achieved.

He will be remembered for his resilience, dedication to his constituents, and exceptional political journey.

Meanwhile, following the death news of Representatives Gwion early Tuesday, angry protesters set ablaze two houses belonging to Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue in Grand Gedeh county.

According to reports, the protesters are accusing Senator Pennue of involvement in the death of the lawmaker, who has been his bitter rival up to his demise.

The cause of death is yet to be established.