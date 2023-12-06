Liberia: Violence Erupts in Grand Gedeh

Nimba County — -following lawmaker's death

Aggrieved residents and people believed to be supporters of late Grand Gedeh County District One Representative-elect, Madison Gwion Tuesday morning, blocked major streets in the provincial capital, Zwedru, setting ablaze the home of Senator Emmanuel Zoe Pennue's, who they linked to the lawmaker's death.

The angry crowd then moved to the home of the county's traditional Council in Zwedru City and unleashed further arson attacks on the building.

According to report, their actions are in response to the death news of the Representative-elect, who died in Ghana where he had gone to seek medication.

The protesters claim that the deceased was killed through witchcraft or spiritual attack that they linked Senator Pennoh to.

The violence forced schools in Zwedru to hurriedly shut down Tuesday amid rumors that several homes in Zwedru have also been earmarked for destruction.

Earlier this year, an employee of the National Elections Commission went missing in the county and is yet to be found.

Some of the protesters told this paper that they have been seeking justice for the missing electoral worker, but there has been no response from both local and national authorities, something that compounded to erecting roadblocks in major streets, including farm-to-market roads before setting ablaze the Senator's residence and other facilities in a revenge attack following Rep. Gwion's death.

According to them, their actions will draw government's attention whenever something occurs in the county.

"My man, this is the only way we can get those people calling themselves government. There have been several people who have been killed in Zwedru City itself without any account nor justice for them, but today's action will indicate that we need justice", one of the protesters said.

Meanwhile, a man believed to be in his early 70s has reportedly committed suicide in Grand Gedeh out of fear that angry mob would have harmed him in revenge for the death of Rep. Gwion.

It is believed that Suspect Jenkins Ben escaped into a nearby bush and allegedly committed suicide when protesters went on the rampage.

A few hours before the protest, Ben had been accused of allegedly contributing spiritually to the death of the Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #1 Lawmaker.

There has been no official response from national government, including the county administration since the riot occurred. Editing by Jonathan Browne