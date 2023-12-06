Liberia: House Slams Finance Boss With Contempt

The House of Representatives for the second time has cited the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweah, to appear before it this Thursday, 7th December to provide reasons why he should not be held in contempt for repeated unexcused absences before the august body.

The House of Representatives took the decision Tuesday, 5 December 2023, after Minister Tweah failed to honor another citation from the body to appear along with his principal deputies in continuation of deliberation of national issues of concern.

Making the motion on the floor, Montserrado County District #8 Representative, Moses Acarious Gray, moved that communication be sent to the Finance Minister, inviting him to appear tomorrow, Thursday, at 10 AM with his lawyer to show reason why he should not be held in contempt.

Since members of that body returned from election break, they had invited Minister Tweah to appear before plenary on November 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM but he did not show up.

Tweah was cited to address pressing matters related to budgetary implications.

Despite repeated citations, the Finance Minister has failed to appear before the August Body, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in public financial matters.

The House views his repeated absence as a matter of Contempt and demands that the Minister shows cause for such persistent non-compliance with legislative citations, but this time, he is to come along with his lawyer.