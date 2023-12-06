Africa: Ghana, Botswana Book WAFCON Places - Eq. Guinea Crash Out

5 December 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Ghana qualified for the 2024 TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations despite losing Tuesday's second leg 1-0 away to Namibia in their dramatic final qualifier.

Black Queens survived an almighty scare against Namibia's Gladiators to seal qualification for the competition to be played in Morocco next year.

It returns Ghana to the continental stage after agonisingly missing out on qualification for the last tournament in 2022.

It will be the first time the Black Queens will be playing in the WAFCON since they last hosted the event in 2018.

Boasting a 3-1 lead from last week's home first leg, the Black Queens conceded early to trail 1-0 in the away return fixture in Windhoek.

Yet despite a defiant effort, the Gladiators ultimately fell just short as Ghana's quality and experience shone through when it mattered most.

The Black Queens ultimately prevailed 3-2 overall to clinch their place at Morocco 2024 and return to the continental tournament.

It was coach Nora Hauptle first defeat since taking charge recently amid a largely even contest between ambitious rivals.

Two-time champions Equatorial Guinea failed to qualify for the tournament after they were defeated 2-1 by DR Congo in another game played on Tuesday.

The Congolese grabbed their place at the flagship women's competition 3-2 on aggregate after they played out to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg.

Meanwhile, Botswana secured their place at the tournament in Morocco after defeating Kenya 1-0at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on Tuesday.

The home side advance 2-1 on aggregate after holding the Kenyan Starlets to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the final qualifier.

Elsewhere, Tunisia booked their place at the tournament in Morocco when holding Congo to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

The North Africans sealed their place after winning the tie 6-3 on aggregate after the first leg ended 5-2 in Tunis few days ago.

Senegal held Egypt to a goalless draw in Cairo to qualify for the competition on a 4-0 aggregate while Mali won 3-0 against Guinea in Conakry to qualify 10-2 on aggregate.

Tanzania also secured their place at the WAFCON despite losing 1-0 against Togo in Lome but advanced 3-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg.

Zambia were the biggest winners on Tuesday as they hammered Angola 6-0 to seal a 12-0 aggregate victory while Nigeria confirmed their place at the tournament with a 2-1 away win in Cape Verde to qualify 7-1 on aggregate.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.