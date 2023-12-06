Africa: Ghana, Botswana Book WAFCON Places - Eq. Guinea Crash Out

Ghana qualified for the 2024 TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations despite losing Tuesday's second leg 1-0 away to Namibia in their dramatic final qualifier.

Black Queens survived an almighty scare against Namibia's Gladiators to seal qualification for the competition to be played in Morocco next year.

It returns Ghana to the continental stage after agonisingly missing out on qualification for the last tournament in 2022.

It will be the first time the Black Queens will be playing in the WAFCON since they last hosted the event in 2018.

Boasting a 3-1 lead from last week's home first leg, the Black Queens conceded early to trail 1-0 in the away return fixture in Windhoek.

Yet despite a defiant effort, the Gladiators ultimately fell just short as Ghana's quality and experience shone through when it mattered most.

The Black Queens ultimately prevailed 3-2 overall to clinch their place at Morocco 2024 and return to the continental tournament.

It was coach Nora Hauptle first defeat since taking charge recently amid a largely even contest between ambitious rivals.

Two-time champions Equatorial Guinea failed to qualify for the tournament after they were defeated 2-1 by DR Congo in another game played on Tuesday.

The Congolese grabbed their place at the flagship women's competition 3-2 on aggregate after they played out to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg.

Meanwhile, Botswana secured their place at the tournament in Morocco after defeating Kenya 1-0at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on Tuesday.

The home side advance 2-1 on aggregate after holding the Kenyan Starlets to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the final qualifier.

Elsewhere, Tunisia booked their place at the tournament in Morocco when holding Congo to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

The North Africans sealed their place after winning the tie 6-3 on aggregate after the first leg ended 5-2 in Tunis few days ago.

Senegal held Egypt to a goalless draw in Cairo to qualify for the competition on a 4-0 aggregate while Mali won 3-0 against Guinea in Conakry to qualify 10-2 on aggregate.

Tanzania also secured their place at the WAFCON despite losing 1-0 against Togo in Lome but advanced 3-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg.

Zambia were the biggest winners on Tuesday as they hammered Angola 6-0 to seal a 12-0 aggregate victory while Nigeria confirmed their place at the tournament with a 2-1 away win in Cape Verde to qualify 7-1 on aggregate.