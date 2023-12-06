Nigeria: Kogi East Group Wants Governorship Tribunal Relocated to Abuja

6 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

The national socio-cultural organisation of the people of Kogi East Senatorial District in Kogi State, Uk'Omu Igala, has called for the relocation of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to Abuja.

The organisation said the call became imperative to guarantee the safety of the members of the tribunal, litigants and the electoral materials which would be used as evidence during the tribunal's sittings.

Uk'Omu Igala, in a statement on Tuesday signed by its National Leader, Elder David Abutu; and National Secretary, Dr Sabastine Abu, argued that the attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Lokoja, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi State and the Secretary of the election petition tribunal were signs that the safety of the members of the tribunal could not be guaranteed in Lokoja.

They called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the situation to ensure "that rascality, threats, violence and general lawlessness do not produce a governor for Kogi State."

