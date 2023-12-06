Liberia: Police Declare UP's Queen Johnson Wanted

-In connection with CDC Joshua Solomon's death

The Liberian National Police has declared a stalwart of the Unity Party and supporter of President-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, wanted in connection with the death of a partisan of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Joshua Solomon.

Addressing a news conference Monday, December 4, 2023, at the Liberian National Police Headquarters in Monrovia, police spokesperson, H. Moses Carter, said based on preliminary findings, the Police have declared a female, Queen Johnson, alias "Rescue General" and others to be identified, wanted.

"Henceforth, the Liberian National Police invites you today to declare these individuals wanted. We are pleased to use your media to declare a Liberian female and others to be identified wanted by the LNP and to humbly request these individuals to turn themselves over to the police for investigation in connection with the death of Joshua Solomon", Carter urged.

The Police say they have secured a series of video footages to investigate the death of Joshua Solomon, who reportedly died subsequently after he was attacked in a political violence.

Police Spokesman Carter announced the plan to probe Solomon's death over the weekend.

According to him, the deceased was a victim of political violence between the UP and the CDC in August this year.

Mr. Carter indicated that it's reported that the deceased sustained wounds that allegedly resulted in internal bleeding.

He explains that Suspect Johnson is being declared wanted by the LNP based on video footage evidence in their possession where she and others to be identified are seen in the actions that occurred in August during campaign, which led to the death of Victim Solomon.

"We are asking Liberians to assist us with any useful information about Queen Johnson and others that will be announced later. We want them to come to the LNP headquarters for investigation. And so, anybody listening can help us with the whereabouts of her. Also, we are using this medium to call her to answer the criminal investigation", he pleads.

Meanwhile, he promises to keep the public updated as investigation progresses, saying that any arrest made will be communicated to make sure justice is served.

Sporadic violence were reported across the country during both the first and second round of the presidential election, leading to several deaths.

