Liberia: U.S. Based Liberian Pilot Abner Yonly Receives Warm Welcome and Recognition From Lonestar Cell MTN

In a momentous occasion, Lonestar Cell MTN, Liberia's leading telecommunications company, proudly welcomed Abner Yonly, the accomplished U.S.-based Liberian Pilot, to its headquarters.

Lonestar Cell MTN staff members and customers welcomed Abner Yonly with great excitement as they gathered to welcome him. Mr. Yonly recently made world headlines by completing a solo transatlantic flight from the United States to Liberia.

During the visit, Lonestar Cell MTN expressed its admiration for Abner Yonly's remarkable feat and commitment to excellence in the field of aviation.

The Corporate Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Lisa R. White of Lonestar Cell MTN, presented Mr. Yonly with a state-of-the-art rechargeable router and an exclusive Lonestar Cell MTN t-shirt as tokens of appreciation. "As a Liberian company, Lonestar Cell MTN takes pride in acknowledging high achievers who contribute significantly to Liberia's global representation, and Abner Yonly is a shining example of such excellence, she said.

Abner Yonly, a cybersecurity professional by vocation, pursues flying as a passionate hobby. His solo transatlantic flight is not only a personal triumph but also a testament to his dedication to pushing boundaries.

Mr. Yonly said that he aspires to leave a lasting impact on Liberia's aviation industry.

"My goal is to inspire future generations to dream big and achieve the extraordinary," he said accepting the recognition

Lonestar Cell MTN Acting CEO Kobina Bentsi-Enchill said that the company remains dedicated to supporting individuals like Abner Yonly, who embody the spirit of excellence and resilience.

"We believe that recognizing and celebrating high achievers is a crucial step towards building a brighter and more prosperous future for Liberia," he said.

