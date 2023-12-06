Liberia's Conservation Works, Joint Security Agencies Train Law Enforcement Officials On the Importance of Protecting and Preserving Western Chimpanzees

Voinjama — USAID's Conservation Works project consortium member Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue & Protection (LCRP), alongside the Liberia Forestry Development Authority (FDA), Liberia National Police/Interpol, and the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) conducted trainings in Fishtown, River Gee County and Voinjama, Lofa County from September 19-25 under the theme "Saving Liberia's Chimpanzee's: Working Together to Stop the Killing and Trade of Chimpanzees." The training, which was attended by participants from multiple law enforcement agencies, focused on enhancing capacity to tackle all aspects of wildlife trafficking, including prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution. Emphasis was placed on the importance of collaboration and information sharing at the local, national, and international levels. Jenny Desmond, Founder of LCRP, feels that "multi agency collaboration is key in our fight against wildlife crime, especially crimes committed against critically endangered chimpanzees."

Western chimpanzees in Liberia have been steadily declining due to persistent poaching, the illegal pet trade, and habitat destruction and degradation. Chimpanzees are protected by law in Liberia - it is illegal to hunt, trade, capture, or keep chimpanzees as pets. This iconic species is classified as Critically Endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, which means the western chimpanzee is at extremely high risk of extinction in the wild. Liberia hosts the second largest population of western chimpanzees and the largest remaining intact habitat, making the country's conservation and law enforcement efforts central to the survival of the species.

This important training focused on western chimpanzee protection and conservation, included a combination of presentations, practical exercises, case studies, and real-world simulations to provide the law enforcement officials with skills and knowledge required to effectively combat wildlife trafficking.. Liberian law enforcement trainers and LCRP team members conducted the training, using expertise previously honed in several IWT 'training of trainers' workshops for combating wildlife crime. Topics included Liberia's wildlife and environmental crime laws, the roles and enforcement powers of each agency, and the importance of inter-agency collaboration. A presentation titled "Chimpanzees in Crisis" was presented by LCRP's Allen Gweh to offer a comprehensive understanding of the serious threats facing chimpanzees in West Africa.

In his opening remarks, River Gee County Superintendent, Honorable Philip Nyonuh referred to the training as a "breakthrough for the long-standing [issue of] wildlife crime in the county" and encouraged participants to take the training seriously. FDA Wildlife Manager, Abednego Gbarway, noted that the FDA and the Ministry of Justice are committed to protecting wildlife and enforcing the 2016 Wildlife and Protected Areas Management Law of Liberia. Building the capacity of law enforcement agencies is critical in the fight against wildlife trafficking and the protection and conservation of Liberia's critically endangered western chimpanzees. The workshop wrapped up with a certificate ceremony and the signing of LCRP's Zero Tolerance Pledge.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has identified illegal wildlife trade as the fourth largest illegal trade after arms, human trafficking and narcotics and it is often linked to such crimes, as well as money laundering and fraud. IWT decimates biodiversity, increases the risk of zoonotic disease transmission and threatens public health, the economy and national security.

This event was supported by Liberia Conservation Works, a five year program promoting biodiversity conservation and enhancing economic prosperity through a One Health approach. Conservation Works partners are EcoHealth Alliance, Fauna & Flora, Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue & Protection, Partners in Development, and Solimar International. This project is supported by the United States Agency for International Aid.