Liberia: Investor Offers New Liberian Government Cash for Mayor Post

5 December 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — A private real estate investor, Octavious Gilman, has expressed willingness to offer the incoming Liberian government one hundred thousand United States Dollars ($US100,000) as a development pancake.

Gilman, who resides in the United States of America, reportedly owns and operates several businesses in Liberia.

Multiple sources say the private real estate investor is offering the amount with a hope of becoming mayor of the city of Monrovia.

Reports have it, that Octavious Gilman has vowed to create about sixty (60,000) new paying jobs for Liberians in the first six years of the incoming government, when given the chance to serve the position.

This means that about ten thousand (10,000) jobs will be created in each year.

Gilman has agreed to waive the hundred thousand dollars to the Liberian government, failure on his part to create ten thousand new jobs each year as the Mayor of Monrovia.

He also agreed to be dismissed immediately following said failure.

Gilman is at the same time calling on abroad Liberians to return home and join hands with the new government to rebuild the country.

He asked President elect, Joe Boakai, and his team to contact him on 810-333-3955 or [email protected], if they are interested in working with him.

