Liberia: LEC Employees Urged to Maintain Focus On Assigned Duties

Monrovia — The management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) is urging employees, especially those from the project department, to maintain focus on their assigned duties, recognizing the critical role they play in providing reliable electricity services to the country.

Moses E. Farley, Executive Director for Project at LEC, who spoke on behalf of the senior management team, said the project department at the corporation is very essential, and as such, they want to encourage employees to prioritize their tasks, avoid unnecessary distractions, and commit themselves wholeheartedly to their roles.

Farley, who spoke last weekend at a one-day project staff department retreat and honoring program held at Careburg District, rural Montserrado County, said the objective of the gathering was to access their strengths, weaknesses, and what they want to achieve as employees of the LEC.

However, the workers from the Project Department were individually honored at a day long retreat as they were recognized for their unwavering support toward the Project Division.

"I don't talk a lot, but I observe a lot. So, for this department," he said, "the objective of the retreat is for us to sit and look at what we did and see where we're going, and I hope we can achieve that today. We have a challenge; we have a big project coming up, but when I look in the room today, I can see a lot of brave men, and I think we can deliver."

According to him, the project department at LEC is a very essential department in the corporation, and sometimes he feels that the project department is the most influential working department in the company.

He emphasized that as head of the department, they undertake numerous significant projects, attend important meetings, and currently have several projects in progress.

"We are putting in every effort to ensure their successful completion. Additionally, we have new projects on the horizon." Farley maintained. "Therefore, I would like to urge the team to maintain a higher level of focus on their assigned duties."

With that said, the LEC Executive Director further stressed that in 2024, they intend to do a lot of different things, especially with their contractors on those projects. "We want to be on track with our contractors and our projects, and the better way will be based on the funding we will receive."

Also speaking, Henry Kimber, Project Director at LEC, reiterated that the retreat was intended to appreciate the hard-working staff of the project department for what they have done, where they have come from, and where they are going.

Kimber continued, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing projects and the potential for even greater success. "Completing these projects has been a significant achievement for us, and it's a testament to our hard work and dedication. However, we must not rest on our laurels. If we can push a little further and install stages on those remaining poles, we will be able to expedite the commissioning process."

He acknowledged that the current focus is primarily on the RIA project, which everyone in the room had some connection or concern about. The anticipation of seeing lights come up along that route was palpable. However, Kimber reminded everyone that there is still a considerable distance to cover before reaching that milestone.

"We need to maintain our momentum and keep pushing forward," Kimber urged. "While we are proud of what we have accomplished so far, let's not forget that there is more work to be done. Our commitment to excellence should drive us to go above and beyond what is expected."

He further disclosed that the management of LEC is trying to reach the contractor because the contractor did not install the stay, and they are experiencing enormous challenges in installing the stay. As it stands, Kimber said the management of LEC is working out modalities to commission the lines and substations along the RIA Highway corridor.

Meanwhile, a statement quotes the LEC management as saying, "Some of their supporting partners are the World Bank, the European Union, the KFW Bank of Germany, USAID, and AfDB, amongst others."