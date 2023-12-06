Liberia: Police Declare Queen Johnson and Others As Persons of Interest in Joshua Solomon Mobbing Investigation

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police have declared Unity Party partisan Peaches Queen Johnson and several individuals wanted for investigation into the death of Joshua Solomon.

Moses Carter, the police spokesman, pointed out that several people were seen on video, identified, and asked to please turn themselves over to the LNP.

Mr. Carter identified a lady called Peaches Queen Johnson of the Unity Party and several others who were very much involved in the death of Joshua and are therefore wanted by the LNP. He asked that they cooperate with the police.

Joshua Solomon's Tragic Demise

Joshua Solomon, a 35-year-old flamboyant model and beauty pageant trainer, succumbed to injuries sustained during the just-ended electoral political campaign. A clash between supporters of the Unity Party and the Coalition for Democratic Change near the Vamoma House resulted in Solomon being brutally attacked on August 11, 2023, around the Unity Party's campaign office in Sinkor.

Solomon, a member of the outgoing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of President George M. Weah, was in the wrong place at the wrong time, wearing a beret with the CDC's insignia. In a video that went viral, Solomon struggled to escape an onslaught of attacks with deadly objects, eventually seeking treatment at a local health center. Three months later, on December 1, he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

A medical report from Fredai Medican and Eye Clinic in Paynesville detailed Solomon's injuries, including a concussion, severe bruises, physical trauma, encephalitis, and mild dislocation. The report's authenticity is yet to be confirmed.

Who was Joshua Solomon?

A 2009/2010 graduate of Monrovia College, Solomon studied Sociology at AME University. He worked at the Ministry of Information as a National Pageant Trainer, representing Liberia in various international fashion and modeling competitions. Solomon's death has left the Monrovia College Alumni Association silent on the matter.

UP Supporter Faces Accusation: Queen Johnson in the Spotlight

As news of Joshua's death spread, accusations arose, with some pointing fingers at Peaches Queen Johnson, a vocal female supporter of the Unity Party, as one of the ring leaders caught on camera in the brutalization of the deceased fashion model. In videos circulated on social media, Johnson is seen attempting to restrain Solomon amid the attack.

While calls for Johnson's arrest and prosecution flood social media, she challenges accusers to provide evidence of her role in Solomon's demise. Both the Unity Party and the CDC have called for an investigation into the incident.

Political Calls for Justice

Representatives from both political parties, the CDC and the Unity Party, have called for justice. Acarous Moses Gray, Montserrado County District#8 outgoing Representative, urged the CDC leadership to demand justice. Mohammed Ali, spokesperson for the Unity Party, called for the arrest and prosecution of those seen in the video assaulting Joshua.

LNP Launches Probe: Promises Justice

The Liberia National Police, responding to public outcry, has launched an immediate probe into Solomon's passing. Spokesperson H. Moses Carter assured the public that Solomon's death would be duly investigated, citing preliminary reports that suggest he died from internal bleeding. Carter urged the public to assist the police with video evidence, promising arrests and justice in the coming week.

Responding to inquiries about Peaches Queen Johnson's involvement, Carter emphasized that if she is caught in the video, she is not above the law, and justice will be served.