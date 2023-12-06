Liberia: Another Court Case Looms Over Basketball

Monrovia — Despite many describing the just ended basketball elections as peaceful, the rigmarole amongst basketball is far from being over as some aggrieved members have drag the new leadership to court.

The body which spent over 3years in deadlock over court proceedings after a controversial 2019 elections on September 23, 2023 reinstated Rufus Anderson with a six week window to conduct the elections in line with a mandate from FIBA Africa dated November 20, 2019 after the controversial elective congress.

But on Thursday, November 30, 2023, Basketball stalwart, Jake Kabakole who was running for the just ended elections as president against Abraham Samukai has filed a writ of prohibition on all basketball activities across the country.

The writs has place a halt on all basketball activities in Liberia until the court's hearing which is slated for December 18, 2023.

Liberia Basketball Association secretary general Calvin Diggs wrote Basketball Stakeholders informing them about the latest development in Basketball.

"Moments ago, the Vice President for Administration, Mr. Yanquey Borsay, was served a writ in his capacity as Acting President of the Liberia Basketball Association. He was served a Writ of Preliminary Injunction on behalf of Petitioner Jake Kabakole of the City of Monrovia from J. Kennedy Peabody, Resident Circuit Court Judge of the Civil Law Court. The writ of injunction temporarily restrain and prohibits all basketball, activities under the Abraham Samukai administration until.the the judge hears the case on December 18, 2023 at 10:00 am"

"Based on the order of the court as of now all basketball matters and activities have ceased"

He said the LBA remain patient and will allow the court process to take its course.

"We are very confident in the court system of Liberia. We are sure of the outcome mirroring the results of the LBA October 31, 2023 elections," Diggs letter to Stakeholders said.