Liberia: Carter Center Opens Book of Condolence for Fallen Us Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Monrovia — The Carter Center-Liberia on Monday, December 4, 2023 opened a book of condolence for its fallen co-founder and former US First Lady, Madam Rosalynn Carter, who died aged 96.

The Carter Center is a non-governmental not-for-profit organization established in Atlanta, Georgia in 1982 by Jimmy Carter, former president of the United States, and his wife, Rosalynn, to advance peace and health worldwide.

Signing of the Book of Condolence was held at the head offices of the organization in Monrovia, with several top government officials, including Deputy Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa and members of the cabinet headed by Minister of State Mr. Wesseh Blamo, who represented President George Manneh Weah.

Speaking to the media, the Country Representative of The Carter Center, Mr. James Dorbor Jallah, stated that the formality was delayed for a week in order to afford government officials ample time to grace the occasion since the Center is an important partner to Government of Liberia (GoL).

According to Mr. Jallah, the book will be opened up to Friday of this week so as to enable more officials to pay homage to the fallen former First Lady whose work through the Carter Center continues to have great impact in Liberia especially when it comes to championing mental health issues in Liberia.

"Prior to the incoming of The Carter Center, there was no set mental health program; nothing in was in our budget for mental health, mental there was nothing in the budget for the mental health unit. Mental health was not a priority within our health sector, but with the support that we have had, working with the Ministry of Health, the government has been able to establish a mental health unit, and come up with mental health laws and policies. We have trained a lot of health workers to take care of mental health issues," Mr. Jallah noted.

In furtherance of the great impact of the Carter Center's program in Liberia, Mr. Jallah stated: "We have been working with the Ministry of Health and the University of Liberia to establish a curriculum within the medical school. We are currently working with the United Methodist University and we have established a Masters' program for mental health. We also work with TNIMA and other providers of health education in the country to institute mental health courses within their programs. So these are the things that Carter Center has done in terms of mental health. She has been a champion for mental globally, especially within Liberia."

Also, Jallah in mentioning other significant impact of The Carter Center, Jallah explained: "The Center has worked in improving our governance process, our rule of law, our justice system and access to justice, women empowerment the empowerment of vulnerable people in society. She continued to inspire us through her selfless nature of person. We should live our lives to render service to society in memory of her."