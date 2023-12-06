Liberia: Protest At Monrovia Central Prison Stalls Subpoena Witness Varlee Telleh Testimony At Court

Monrovia — Protest by staffers at the Monrovia Central Prison, over delay of salary on Monday, December 4, stalled testimony by Subpoena Witness Varlee Telleh, who was expected to testify in the ongoing alleged murder case, involving former Chief Glorous Musus Scott and three others.

Based on Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Willie's Subpoena ordered, Telleh was expected to testify to a number believed to be his telephone number that was allegedly used between February 21 the 25, of this year, in open court.

Telleh worked within the employ of the Monrovia City Corporation as the Deputy chief of security and was previously linked to the murder of the late Charloe Musu, but he was investigated and exonerated by the Liberia National Police.

On Thursday, November 30, Judge Willie issued a subpoena on both Telleh and Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Tamba Koijee, ordering the appearance of the living body of Telleh to testify to a number believed to be his and to state who he called between February 21 and the 25 respectively.

The MCC Deputy Chief of Security appeared at the Temple of Justice on Monday, December 4, accompanied by the City Corporation lawyer Cllr. Samuel Pearson.

Varlee Talleh was first taken to the Montserrado County Attorney's office and later brought down to the sheriff's office awaiting his qualification to take the witness stand.

A few minutes after the arrival of Telleh Judge Willie informed the court that the testimony of Telleh would be postponed to Wednesday, December 6, due to ongoing protests at the Monrovia Central Prison.

The Authority of Monrovia Central Prison informed the court that they are not accepting inmates in and out of the facility including former chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott and three, others due to their standout.

Meanwhile, Varlee Telleh is expected to appear in open court on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, to testify in the ongoing murder trial.