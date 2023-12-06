Liberia: Pepper FC Suspends Marvin Sumo

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association Gardnerville Subcommittee defending champions Pepper FC has suspended its goalkeeper Marvin Sumo for going against the club's code of conduct.

A statement from the Burning Pepper said Sumo was suspended for time indefinite (on the job without salary ).

"Sumo has been in constant hobbits of misbehaving on team officials, refusing to come to team training and matches, and preferring to play round-time games,"

"Marvin Sumo shall not play any "commercial" football-related activity (s) for any other team, or organization for whatsoever reason and also for a county (county meet) unless previously approved in writing by PEPPER FOOTBALL CLUB,"

The club said.

Pepper FC last season came close to securing qualification to the second division after winning the Montserrado County Sub-Association league.

The Gardnersville Subcommittee and Montserrado County sub association defending champions on Monday December 4th suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of United New Georgia FC.

The "Burning Pepper Boys" started their Championship defence with a 6-1 victory over Junior United.

A Hat trick plus one from Antonio Ndorbor. Murphy Sando and Christian Gongar scored a goal each.

The win was new Pepper FC coach Samuel Kekeh Momoh's first win in the 2023-24 Gardnersville Subcommittee 3rd Division League.