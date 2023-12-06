Liberia: Fifteen CSOs Receive Donations From EU Election Observer Mission

Monrovia — The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) and the EU Delegation have donated electronic materials to Civil Society Organizations, including computers, laptops, chairs, radios, printers, mobile phones, and CCTV. The handover celebration took place at the Grand Royal Hotel in Monrovia, where EU Head of Delegation Ambassador Nona Deprez stated that the donation of materials is a customary tradition for the EU Observer Mission to support Civil Society by providing materials used during the Mission.

"We, together with the EU Mission and the EU Delegation, have selected fifteen Civil Society Organizations to receive the materials, aiming to make their work more efficient. A single computer can make a significant difference in supporting their activities. We hope that the civil society organizations will take good care of the materials and utilize them effectively," she said.

Ambassador Deprez disclosed that the donated materials are valued at 300,000 Euros, equivalent to US$ 350,000. Some of the CSOs receiving donations include the Global Justice Research Project (GJRP), Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP), the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTA), University of Liberia Radio, LUX FM, Rescue Abandoned Children in Hardship (REACH), Liberia Movies Union, Girls in Technology Liberia, Zorgowee Dordala Disable Group, Harper Youth Group, among others.

Mr. Hassan Bility of the Global Justice Research Project expressed his happiness at receiving the EU's donation, emphasizing that obtaining such items usually involves a lengthy proposal process. "I think this will significantly help us in Civil Society to ease burdens. So, I would like to say congratulations and thanks to the EU for such a gesture," said Mr. Bility.

Shirley K. Meanto, Chairperson of the Zorgowee Dordala Disable Group in Nimba, also expressed her joy, stating that the items would greatly benefit her disabled community. "I want to thank the EU because what they are doing for us will enable us to work with technology. I received two smartphones, two laptops, desks and chairs, and some other items. These items will truly help us because we did not have laptops, but now that we have them, we will be able to go online and advocate for other organizations in need," she said.