Nigeria: Tinubu's Body Language Shows He's Not Interested in Security - Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said President Bola Tinubu's words, deeds and body language have shown that the president is not interested in security.

A top-placed member of the NEF, Professor Usman Yusuf, made this statement in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday.

He said, "Our president and commander in chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from his words, deeds, and body language, is not interested in security. All he's interested in is the economy, where the money is, and he's planted his people. Security, banditry, and others appear irritant to him.

"We don't see the president hands-on with our security. Our military is not supervised by civilian authority; they've gone rogue, dropping bombs on our people, and they're not answerable to anybody. In the United States, where we copied the presidential system, the military is subordinate to civilian authority."

He also questioned the role of the minister of defence, claiming that the president has outsourced the security of the country to the military.

He also called for an inquiry into the bomb attack in Kaduna, saying the military cannot investigate itself.

His words: "Whatever the president is planning to do, the military cannot investigate itself. We've had several incidences, and there have been no outcomes.

"There should be an independent judicial panel headed by a retired CJN, a former defence chief, traditional leaders, and religious leaders who are interested in protecting the people," he said.